“Therefore I Am” Officially Becomes Billie Eilish’s Second Pop Radio #1

Billie Eilish’s former alternative radio #1 “Therefore I Am” lives up to projections and hits #1 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “Therefore I Am” seizes the throne from Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license.” The Eilish tune received ~17,630 spins during the March 28-April 3 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 374.

“Therefore I Am” follows “bad guy” as the artist’s second career #1 at pop radio.

“drivers license” falls to #2 with ~17,195 spins (-1,176), and Ritt Momney’s “Put Your Records On” holds at #3. Tate McRae’s “you broke me first” rises one spot to #4, and The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” climbs two places to #5.