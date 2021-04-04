in Music News

“Therefore I Am” Officially Becomes Billie Eilish’s Second Pop Radio #1

“Therefore I Am” hits #1 on this week’s pop chart.

Billie Eilish - therefore I am promo image | Via @billieeilish on Twitter

Billie Eilish’s former alternative radio #1 “Therefore I Am” lives up to projections and hits #1 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “Therefore I Am” seizes the throne from Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license.” The Eilish tune received ~17,630 spins during the March 28-April 3 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 374.

“Therefore I Am” follows “bad guy” as the artist’s second career #1 at pop radio.

“drivers license” falls to #2 with ~17,195 spins (-1,176), and Ritt Momney’s “Put Your Records On” holds at #3. Tate McRae’s “you broke me first” rises one spot to #4, and The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” climbs two places to #5.

billie eilisholivia rodrigoritt momneytate mcraethe weekndtherefore i am

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” Spends 3rd Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s #1 Song