Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” Spends 3rd Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s #1 Song

“drivers license” remains the biggest song at Hot AC.

Although it cedes its pop radio throne this week, Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” remains the biggest song at hot adult contemporary.

Played ~6,046 times during the March 28-April 3 tracking period, “drivers license” enjoys a third consecutive week at #1. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 197.

24kGoldn’s “Mood (featuring iann dior),” which received ~5,251 spins (-150), holds at #2.

Taylor Swift’s “willow” stays at #3, and The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” spends another week at #4. There is also consistency in the #5 position this week, as Dua Lipa’s “Levitating (featuring DaBaby)” remains at that tier.

