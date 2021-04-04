Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” Spends 3rd Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s #1 Song

Although it cedes its pop radio throne this week, Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” remains the biggest song at hot adult contemporary.
Played ~6,046 times during the March 28-April 3 tracking period, “drivers license” enjoys a third consecutive week at #1. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 197.
24kGoldn’s “Mood (featuring iann dior),” which received ~5,251 spins (-150), holds at #2.
Taylor Swift’s “willow” stays at #3, and The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” spends another week at #4. There is also consistency in the #5 position this week, as Dua Lipa’s “Levitating (featuring DaBaby)” remains at that tier.
