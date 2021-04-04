in Music News

Saweetie & Doja Cat’s “Best Friend” Officially Earns #1 At Rhythmic Radio

“Best Friend” takes over the top spot at rhythmic.

Living up to the mid-week projection, Saweetie’s “Best Friend (featuring Doja Cat)” ascends to #1 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

“Best Friend,” which was #2 last week, earns #1 on the strength of its ~5,947 tracking period spins. This week’s count tops last week’s mark by 679.

Credited with ~5,446 spins during the March 28-April 3 tracking period (-309), Cardi B’s “Up” slips one spot to #2.

Yung Bleu’s “You’re Mines Still (featuring Drake)” rises one place to #3, Pop Smoke’s “What You Know Bout Love” drops one spot to #4, and Drake’s “What’s Next” ascends one position to #5.

