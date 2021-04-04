in Music News

Machine Gun Kelly & Blackbear’s “My Ex’s Best Friend” Returns To #1 At Alternative Radio

Machine Gun Kelly & Blackbear - my ex's best friend | Interscope

Three weeks ago, Machine Gun Kelly & blackbear’s “my ex’s best friend” ceded its throne at alternative radio. This week, it reclaims the pinnacle position.

Up one place from last week’s position, “my ex’s best friend” indeed claims #1 on this week’s Mediabase alternative chart. The collaboration, which received ~2,670 spins during the March 28-April 3 tracking period (+101), is celebrating a second overall week atop the chart.

Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves,” which ruled for the last three weeks, falls to #2 on this chart.

All Time Low’s enduring “Monsters (featuring blackbear)” stays at #3, and Cage The Elephant’s “Skin And Bones (Mix 2020)” keeps at #4. Imagine Dragons’ “Follow You” concurrently soars five spots to #5.

