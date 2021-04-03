Olivia Rodrigo’s “Deja Vu” Earns #3 On US Spotify Streaming Chart, #8 On Global Chart Following First Full Day

Following its first full day in the market, Olivia Rodrigo’s “deja vu” enters impressive territory on the US and Global Spotify charts.

“deja vu,” notably, earns #3 on the US chart for Friday, April 2. Only Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” and Justin Bieber’s “Peaches (featuring Daniel Caesar & GIVEON)” received more Friday streams from American users.

“deja vu” concurrently rises to #8 on the Global Spotify chart for Friday.

Because it launched at mid-day Thursday, “deja vu” had already made the charts and thus does not count as a “debut” on Friday’s listing. It does, however, deserve credit for ranking as the top of this week’s new releases on both charts.