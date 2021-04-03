in Music News

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Deja Vu” Earns #3 On US Spotify Streaming Chart, #8 On Global Chart Following First Full Day

“deja vu” enjoyed a big Friday on Spotify.

Olivia Rodrigo in deja vu | Screenshot | Geffen/Interscope

Following its first full day in the market, Olivia Rodrigo’s “deja vu” enters impressive territory on the US and Global Spotify charts.

“deja vu,” notably, earns #3 on the US chart for Friday, April 2. Only Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” and Justin Bieber’s “Peaches (featuring Daniel Caesar & GIVEON)” received more Friday streams from American users.

“deja vu” concurrently rises to #8 on the Global Spotify chart for Friday.

Because it launched at mid-day Thursday, “deja vu” had already made the charts and thus does not count as a “debut” on Friday’s listing. It does, however, deserve credit for ranking as the top of this week’s new releases on both charts.

deja vuolivia rodrigo

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

