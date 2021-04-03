Billie Eilish’s “Therefore I Am” Headed For #1 At Pop Radio

Billie Eilish is on track to score her second career #1 at the pop radio format.

The artist’s “Therefore I Am,” which was #2 on last week’s Mediabase pop chart, should claim the #1 spot this week.

“Therefore I Am” received 15,017 plays during the first six days of the March 28-April 3 tracking period. Up 2% from the count at this point last week, the tally slots “Therefore I Am” at #1 on the building/real-time Mediabase chart.

Barring a highly unlikely collapse Saturday, “Therefore I Am” should be able to retain its position through the close of tracking. No obvious threats exist from below.

Eilish previously topped the pop chart with her Grammy-winning “bad guy.”