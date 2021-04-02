Olivia Rodrigo’s “Deja Vu” Makes Top 5 on US iTunes Sales Chart, Demi Lovato & Ariana Grande’s “Met Him Last Night” Top 10

As we move into the afternoon on “New Music Friday,” some of the week’s new releases are claiming lofty positions on the US iTunes sales chart.

BTS’ “Film out” remains the chart’s top performer, while Olivia Rodrigo’s “deja vu” and Demi Lovato’s “Met Him Last Night (featuring Ariana Grande)” are also gaining ground.

The new Rodrigo single is #5 as of press time at 2:30PM ET, while the Lovato-Grande collaboration currently sits at #9.

The Top 10 otherwise features a mix of recent/holdover hits and two classic pop-rock songs (Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” and Bryan Adams’ “Summer of ’69”), which have been selling well in the wake of an iTunes pricing discount.