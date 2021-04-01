in TV News

SEVENTEEN Performs “HIT” On Thursday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

SEVENTEEN performs on Thursday’s edition of “Ellen.”

SEVENTEEN performs on 4/1/21 Ellen | Warner Bros

For the third time in 2021, SEVENTEEN performs on a noteworthy United States talk show.

Following previous performances on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” and “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” the immensely popular group performs on Thursday’s edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

SEVENTEEN performs “HIT” on the broadcast, which also features interviews with Beth Behrs and inspirational postal worker Sheldon Hill. Stephen “tWitch” Boss fills in as guest host for episode.

Filmed in advance, the episode will air Thursday afternoon. A video of the SEVENTEEN performance, however, is already available.

