Olivia Rodrigo’s “Deja Vu” Going For Immediate Pop Radio Airplay

In addition to launching on digital platforms at 12PM ET/9AM ET Thursday morning, Olivia Rodrigo’s “Deja Vu” will go for immediate pop radio airplay.

The first official playlist adds will be reported in conjunction with the April 6 Mediabase add board (its impact date), but many stations will likely play the song during its opening weekend.

“Deja Vu” is the follow-up to Rodrigo’s debut single “drivers license,” which has spent the past five weeks atop the Mediabase pop airplay chart and past two weeks at #1 on the hot adult contemporary listing. Also a sales and streaming smash, “drivers license” enjoyed an eight-week stint atop the Billboard Hot 100 (and also hit #1 on numerous international charts).