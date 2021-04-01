in TV News

Bianca Belair Segment Announced For April 5 “Kelly Clarkson Show”

The -EST of WWE will appear on Monday’s “Kelly.”

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode 4132 -- Pictured: Kelly Clarkson -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)

In the days leading up to WWE WrestleMania, prominent superstar Bianca Belair will appear in a “Kelly Clarkson Show” segment.

Set to air as part of the April 5 episode, the segment will find Belair surprising an 11-year-old wrestling champion. The episode will also feature appearances by Kelsea Ballerini, Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie, and Katharine McPhee Foster. Kelly will additionally perform “3AM” as her daily cover.

Belair will challenge SmackDown! Women’s Champion Sasha Banks at the two-night WrestleMania 37 event, which will air over April 10 and 11.

“Kelly Clarkson Show” listings, as a reminder, are subject to change.

