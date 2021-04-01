in TV News

Bailee Madison Appears On April 7 “Kelly Clarkson Show” (First Look)

The actress appears on Wednesday’s “Kelly” episode.

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode 4114 -- Pictured: Bailee Madison -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)

As buzz builds over Netflix’s “A Week Away,” star Bailee Madison will make an in-studio appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

The actress appears for a chat on the Wednesday, April 7 edition of the daytime talk program. The episode also features appearances by Kevin Bacon and Hello Sunday. Clarkson and her band additionally perform “She’s Got You” as their daily cover.

Other upcoming “Kelly” guests include Kelsea Ballerini (April 5), Sebastian Stan & Anthony Mackie (April 5), Bianca Belair (segment, April 5), Lester Holt (April 6), Camila Alves McConaughey (April 6), Nasim Pedrad (April 6), The Fratellis (April 6), Max Greenfield (April 8), Dani and Dannah Lane (April 8), Mary Lynn Rajskub (April 8), and Clint Black (April 8).

Listings are subject to change; first-look photos of the Bailee Madison appearance follow:

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

