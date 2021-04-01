Bailee Madison Appears On April 7 “Kelly Clarkson Show” (First Look)

As buzz builds over Netflix’s “A Week Away,” star Bailee Madison will make an in-studio appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”
The actress appears for a chat on the Wednesday, April 7 edition of the daytime talk program. The episode also features appearances by Kevin Bacon and Hello Sunday. Clarkson and her band additionally perform “She’s Got You” as their daily cover.
Other upcoming “Kelly” guests include Kelsea Ballerini (April 5), Sebastian Stan & Anthony Mackie (April 5), Bianca Belair (segment, April 5), Lester Holt (April 6), Camila Alves McConaughey (April 6), Nasim Pedrad (April 6), The Fratellis (April 6), Max Greenfield (April 8), Dani and Dannah Lane (April 8), Mary Lynn Rajskub (April 8), and Clint Black (April 8).
Listings are subject to change; first-look photos of the Bailee Madison appearance follow:
