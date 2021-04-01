in Pop Culture

Bhad Bhabie Reports Over $1 Million In OnlyFans Account Earnings After Just Six Hours

Bhad Bhabie touts her successful OnlyFans launch.

Bhad Bhabie - Official Publicity/Press Photo by Trent Barboza, courtesy of Atlantic Records

Bhad Bhabie launched an OnlyFans account Thursday, and it generated considerable buzz. It also generated significant revenue.

In a Thursday night Instagram account, Bhad Bhabie shared a screenshot of her earnings after just six hours on the premium content platform. Said screenshot reveals over $1.03 million in revenue, with over $757K coming from subscriptions, over $267K coming from message payments, and an additional $5.5K coming from tips.

In the caption for the post, Bhad Bhabie notes that “we broke the f*ck out of that onlyfans record.”

In addition to her mammoth social presence, Bhad Bhabie has enjoyed success as a recording artist for Atlantic Records. She presently boasts two RIAA-certified platinum singles, and another two gold-accredited songs.

