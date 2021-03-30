Ratings: Minnie Driver, Benny Blanco, Gracie Abrams Episode Leads “Corden” To Best Demo Number Since Early February

Featuring interview guest Minnie Driver and musical guests Benny Blanco and Gracie Abrams, the March 24 “Late Late Show With James Corden” delivered the show’s best demo performance since early February.

According to data posted by Showbuzz Daily, the March 24 “Corden” drew 191K viewers in the key adults 18-49 demographic. The last “Corden” episode to draw a demo number that large was the February 8 episode, which drew 197K young adult viewers for Salma Hayek, Owen Wilson, and The Weekend**.

That episode, notably, had the benefit of featuring The Weeknd the night after he played the Super Bowl halftime show.

The March 24 “Corden” was not a record-breaker in terms of overall audience. It did, however, beat that night’s edition of “Late Night With Seth Meyers” in the broader viewership race.

**The “best since February 8” distinction refers to episodes that were tracked as regular broadcasts, per reporting from ShowbuzzDaily. Due to pre-emptions and other circumstances, some episodes do not appear in the Showbuzz report.