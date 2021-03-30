Ariana Grande Confirmed As Coach For Season 21 Of “The Voice,” Will Join Blake, Kelly, John In Red Chairs

One of music’s biggest stars — and most talented vocalists — is officially joining “The Voice.”

NBC just confirmed that Ariana Grande will coach season twenty-one of “The Voice.” She will join a panel that includes returning coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend. Host Carson Daly will also be back for the upcoming season.

“I’m so honored and excited to join ‘The Voice’ family! I have been a huge fan of the show for such a long time,” says the superstar artist. “I can’t wait to go head-to-head with the incredible coaches, get to know these new artists and help to take their craft to the next level.”

“As an undeniable force in pop music, Ariana’s inimitable success in the music industry is extraordinary,” adds Jenny Groom, Executive Vice President of Unscripted Content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “We were thrilled to learn that she is a true fan of ‘The Voice’ and know that this enthusiasm will add to her impact as a dynamic coach. Ariana is a visionary with over a decade of experience in the music industry. Her unmatched vocal skills, creativity and unique expertise on all facets of the industry will make her an invaluable coach to the next generation of artists.”

“The Voice” is currently airing its milestone twentieth season. The twenty-first season will air this fall; the specific premiere date and schedule will be announced at a later date.