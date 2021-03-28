in Music News

Lil Baby’s “On Me” Officially Earns #1 At Urban Radio

“On Me” jumps to #1 on this week’s urban radio chart.

Lil Baby - On Me video screen | Quality Control/UMG

Lil Baby reclaims his place atop the Mediabase urban radio chart this week, as his “On Me” rises three spots to #1.

“On Me” received ~6,204 spins during the March 21-27 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by a massive 1,207 spins. With that increase, “On Me” also ranks as the week’s top airplay gainer.

Pop Smoke’s “What You Know Bout Love” rises one spot to #2 this week, as Cardi B’s “Up” drops two spots to #3 despite a slight gain in airplay.

Yung Bleu’s “You’re Mines Still (featuring Drake)” drops two spots to #4, and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Cry Baby (featuring DaBaby)” rises one place to #5.

dababylil babymegan thee stallionon mepop smokeyung bleu

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Cardi B’s “Up” Scores 3rd Week As Rhythmic Radio’s #1 Song

Brett Young’s “Lady” Rises To #1 At Country Radio