Lil Baby’s “On Me” Officially Earns #1 At Urban Radio

Lil Baby reclaims his place atop the Mediabase urban radio chart this week, as his “On Me” rises three spots to #1.

“On Me” received ~6,204 spins during the March 21-27 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by a massive 1,207 spins. With that increase, “On Me” also ranks as the week’s top airplay gainer.

Pop Smoke’s “What You Know Bout Love” rises one spot to #2 this week, as Cardi B’s “Up” drops two spots to #3 despite a slight gain in airplay.

Yung Bleu’s “You’re Mines Still (featuring Drake)” drops two spots to #4, and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Cry Baby (featuring DaBaby)” rises one place to #5.