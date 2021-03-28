in Music News

Brett Young’s “Lady” Rises To #1 At Country Radio

“Lady” takes over the #1 spot on this week’s country chart.

Brett Young and family in Lady Video | Screenshot | UMG/Big Machine

Brett Young’s “Lady” completes its climb to #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio chart.

Up one spot from last week, “Lady” takes the throne from Thomas Rhett’s “What’s Your Country Song.”

Along with ruling for chart points, the Brett Young single ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the March 21-27 tracking period. It received ~8,825 spins (+918) and ~49.9 million audience impressions.

The week-over-week spin gain of 918 ranks as the week’s largest airplay increase.

“What’s Your Country Song” settles for #2 this week, while Florida Georgia Line’s “Long Live” climbs one place to #3. Gabby Barrett’s “The Good Ones” rises one position to #4, and Parmalee’s “Just The Way (featuring Blanco Brown)” slides two spots to #5.

blacno brownbrett youngflorida georgia linegabby barrettladyparmaleethomas rhett

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

