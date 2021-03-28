in Music News

Cardi B’s “Up” Scores 3rd Week As Rhythmic Radio’s #1 Song

“Up” keeps its place atop the rhythmic chart.

Cardi B - Up video screen | Atlantic

Cardi B’s “Up” adds another week to its reign as rhythmic radio’s #1 song.

Played ~5,851 times during the March 21-27 tracking period, “Up” spends a third week atop the Mediabase rhythmic radio chart. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 13 plays.

Up one place, Saweetie’s “Best Friend (featuring Doja Cat)” moves into the runner-up spot with ~5,365 spins (+388). It was #3 last week.

Pop Smoke’s “What You Know Bout Love” declines one spot to #3, and Yung Bleu’s “You’re Mines Still (featuring Drake)” rises one place to #4. Ariana Grande’s “34+35” concurrently descends one place to #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

