Cardi B’s “Up” Scores 3rd Week As Rhythmic Radio’s #1 Song

Cardi B’s “Up” adds another week to its reign as rhythmic radio’s #1 song.
Played ~5,851 times during the March 21-27 tracking period, “Up” spends a third week atop the Mediabase rhythmic radio chart. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 13 plays.
Up one place, Saweetie’s “Best Friend (featuring Doja Cat)” moves into the runner-up spot with ~5,365 spins (+388). It was #3 last week.
Pop Smoke’s “What You Know Bout Love” declines one spot to #3, and Yung Bleu’s “You’re Mines Still (featuring Drake)” rises one place to #4. Ariana Grande’s “34+35” concurrently descends one place to #5.
