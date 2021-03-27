Jubin Nautiyal’s “Lut Gaye” Returns To #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

After falling off last week’s listing, the video for Jubin Nautiyal’s “Lut Gaye” makes a triumphant return on this week’s Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

“Lut Gaye,” which also credits Emraan Hashmi and Yukti Thareja, returns to #1 on this week’s edition of the listing. The smash hit video received 54.4 million views during the March 19-25 tracking period.

The impressive count tops that of the week’s #2 video (Justin Bieber’s “Peaches,” 34.7 million) by nearly 20 million views.

“Lut Gaye” is celebrating its third week at #1 on the listing.

“Lut Gaye” also returns to #1 on the Global YouTube Songs Chart, which accounts for total streams across all eligible YouTube uploads. “Lut Gaye” received 113 million such views this week, yielding a third week as the platform’s biggest song.