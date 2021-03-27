First Look: Ian Somerhalder, Jake Hoot Appear On March 31 “Kelly Clarkson Show”

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode 4134 -- Pictured: (l-r) Ian Somerhalder, Kelly Clarkson -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
Ian Somerhalder is part of an upcoming “Kelly Clarkson Show” lineup.
The actor appears for an in-studio interview on the March 31 edition of the daytime talk show.
In addition to a visit from Somerhalder, the episode features an in-studio appearance from Jake Hoot. Hoot, who won season 17 of “The Voice” as a member of Team Kelly, teams with his coach for a performance of “I Would Have Loved You.”
Filmed in advance, the March 31 “Kelly” will also feature an interview with Sharon Stone and a talk and performance from MILCK.
Ahead of the episode, NBCU shared photos of the Somerhalder and Hoot appearances.
Headline Planet does not collect personal data, but some third-party advertisers & applications may use cookies. Please confirm your acknowledgement and/or consult our privacy policy for details & opt-out instructions.ConfirmedPrivacy policy
Loading…