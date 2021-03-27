in TV News

First Look: Ian Somerhalder, Jake Hoot Appear On March 31 “Kelly Clarkson Show”

The episode will also feature MILCK and Sharon Stone.

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode 4134 -- Pictured: (l-r) Ian Somerhalder, Kelly Clarkson -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)

Ian Somerhalder is part of an upcoming “Kelly Clarkson Show” lineup.

The actor appears for an in-studio interview on the March 31 edition of the daytime talk show.

In addition to a visit from Somerhalder, the episode features an in-studio appearance from Jake Hoot. Hoot, who won season 17 of “The Voice” as a member of Team Kelly, teams with his coach for a performance of “I Would Have Loved You.”

Filmed in advance, the March 31 “Kelly” will also feature an interview with Sharon Stone and a talk and performance from MILCK.

Ahead of the episode, NBCU shared photos of the Somerhalder and Hoot appearances.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

