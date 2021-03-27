in Pop Culture

“Outer Banks” Star Madelyn Cline Earns Over 400K Likes In 30 Minutes With New Beach/Sunset Photos On Instagram

Madelyn Cline attracts interest with a new set of sunset photos.

Madelyn Cline poses on the beach ("Sunset madness") Via @madelyncline on Instagram

To put it simply, “Outer Banks” star Madelyn Cline is quite popular with her social media followers.

The latest proof came Saturday, when her new two-photo gallery amassed over 400,000 likes in just thirty minutes. Impressive in any case, the achievement is particularly noteworthy given that the first photo in the gallery is blurry.

Both shots feature the stunning actress on a beach during sunset. The second offers a clearer shot of Cline, who looks characteristically stunning.

As covered by Headline Planet, the “Outer Banks” stars saw their follower counts soar when the show hit Netflix last spring. Although their follower gains have cooled down in recent months, the cast members continue to post massive engagement numbers.

Cline, for instance, routinely surpasses 1 million likes on her posts. Her latest set follows:

madelyn clineouter banks

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Jubin Nautiyal’s “Lut Gaye” Returns To #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart