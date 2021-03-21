in Music News

Shane Codd’s “Get Out My Head” Reaches #1 At US Dance Radio

“Get Out My Head” rises to #1 at the dance format.

Shane Codd - Get Out My Head YouTube Visualizer | UMG/Polydor

Shane Codd’s “Get Out My Head” ascends to #1 on this week’s Mediabase US dance radio chart.

The song, which was #2 last week, takes #1 on the strength of its 437 tracking period spins. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 36 plays.

Silk City & Ellie Goulding’s “New Love,” last week’s leader, falls to #2 on this week’s chart. The collaboration received 432 spins during the March 14-20 tracking period (+1).

Illenium, Dabin & Lights’ “Hearts On Fire” rises three spots to #3, and Imanbek & Goodboys’ “Goodbye” keeps the #4 position. Aviella’s “Tell Me What You’re Thinking” concurrently holds at #5 on this week’s Mediabase dance chart.

