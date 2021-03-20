Lana Del Rey’s “Chemtrails” Expected To Win US Sales Race, But Justin Bieber’s “Justice” Projected For #1 Overall

Based on early data, the US album race looks set to produce a split-chart scenario. Lana Del Rey’s “Chemtrails Over The Country Club” should win for album sales, while Justin Bieber’s “Justice” should take #1 for overall consumption.

According to Hits Daily Double, “Chemtrails” is expected to sell 45-55K US copies this week. With units from track sales and streams included, it should generate 65-75K in total first-week activity.

The sales figure should rank as the week’s best, while the consumption total should slot the Lana Del Rey album at either #2 or #3 on the overall album chart.

Currently projected for 130-140K units, “Justice” will take #1 on the overall chart. Album sales will make up about 25-30K of the total, with the other units coming from track sales and streams (primarily streams).

Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album,” which spent its first ten weeks at #1, will contend with “Chemtrails” for #2 on this week’s listing.