Karol G Scheduled For Interview, Performance On March 24 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Karol G, who performed on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” last winter, will make another appearance on the talk show later this month.

According to NBC, the global music star will appear for an interview and performance on the March 24 “Tonight Show.”

The episode will also feature a chat with Alexander Skarsgård.

Who else can you expect to see on NBC’s flagship late-night program? Complete “Tonight Show” listings follow:

Wednesday, March 17: Guests include Jerry Seinfeld, Taylor Kinney and musical guest Camilo. Show #1426A

Thursday, March 18: Guests include Michelle Obama, Guy Raz and musical guests Edie Brickell & New Bohemians. Show #1427A

Friday, March 19: Guests include Matthew McConaughey, Megan Rapinoe and musical guest Morris Day ft. Trinidad Jame$. Show #1428A

Monday, March 22: Guests include Tracee Ellis Ross, Andy Cohen and musical guest Aaron Frazer. Show #1429A

Tuesday, March 23: Guests include Chelsea Handler, Russell Brand and stand-up guest Mary Beth Barone. Show #1430A

Wednesday, March 24: Guests include Alexander Skarsgård, Karol G and musical guest Karol G. Show #1431A