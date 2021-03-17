in TV News

Karol G Scheduled For Interview, Performance On March 24 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Karol G will be an interview and musical guest on “Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1185 -- Pictured: Musical guest Karol G performs on January 10, 2020 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

Karol G, who performed on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” last winter, will make another appearance on the talk show later this month.

According to NBC, the global music star will appear for an interview and performance on the March 24 “Tonight Show.”

The episode will also feature a chat with Alexander Skarsgård.

Who else can you expect to see on NBC’s flagship late-night program? Complete “Tonight Show” listings follow:

Wednesday, March 17: Guests include Jerry Seinfeld, Taylor Kinney and musical guest Camilo. Show #1426A

Thursday, March 18: Guests include Michelle Obama, Guy Raz and musical guests Edie Brickell & New Bohemians. Show #1427A

Friday, March 19: Guests include Matthew McConaughey, Megan Rapinoe and musical guest Morris Day ft. Trinidad Jame$. Show #1428A

Monday, March 22: Guests include Tracee Ellis Ross, Andy Cohen and musical guest Aaron Frazer. Show #1429A

Tuesday, March 23: Guests include Chelsea Handler, Russell Brand and stand-up guest Mary Beth Barone. Show #1430A

Wednesday, March 24: Guests include Alexander Skarsgård, Karol G and musical guest Karol G. Show #1431A

jimmy fallonkarol gnbcthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

“Dynamite” Becomes BTS’ First Multi-Platinum Single In The United States