in Music News

“Dynamite” Becomes BTS’ First Multi-Platinum Single In The United States

The Grammy-nominated #1 hit is now 2x platinum,

BTS - Dynamite Video Screen | Big Hit Entertainment

On the heels of the group’s high-profile Grammy Awards performance, BTS has officially earned its first multi-platinum song certification in the United States.

According to the RIAA, “Dynamite” formally reached the 2x platinum mark on Wednesday, March 17. The award signifies 2 million in US units, with each unit equal to 1 paid download or 150 streams.

A Grammy nominee for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, “Dynamite” reached #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2020. The English-language single, which enjoyed a successful run at pop radio, appears on the group’s chart-topping album “BE.”

btsdynamite

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Gwen Stefani Appears For Interview On Wednesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)