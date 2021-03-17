“Dynamite” Becomes BTS’ First Multi-Platinum Single In The United States

On the heels of the group’s high-profile Grammy Awards performance, BTS has officially earned its first multi-platinum song certification in the United States.
According to the RIAA, “Dynamite” formally reached the 2x platinum mark on Wednesday, March 17. The award signifies 2 million in US units, with each unit equal to 1 paid download or 150 streams.
A Grammy nominee for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, “Dynamite” reached #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2020. The English-language single, which enjoyed a successful run at pop radio, appears on the group’s chart-topping album “BE.”
Loading…