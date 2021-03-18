in TV News

Benny Blanco & Gracie Abrams Scheduled For Performance On March 24 “Late Late Show With James Corden”

The artists will collaborate for a performance on Wednesday’s “Corden.”

James chats with guests on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN, scheduled to air Thursday March 11 2021 (12:37-1:37 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Adam Torgerson/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Hitmaker Benny Blanco and acclaimed rising star Gracie Abrams will soon join forces for a late-night talk show performance.

According to new listings, the artists will perform on the March 24 edition of “The Late Late Show With James Corden.” Their performance will follow host James Corden’s chat with Minnie Driver.

Other upcoming “Late Late Show” performers include Justin Bieber (March 18), Joy Downer (March 22), and Middle Kids (March 23).

Complete listings follow:

March 18 – Benedict Cumberbatch, musical guest Justin Bieber
March 22 – David Tennant, musical guest Joy Downer
March 23 – Bear Grylls, musical guest Middle Kids
March 24 – Minnie Driver, musical guests Benny Blanco and Gracie Abrams
March 25 – Chrissy Teigen

benny blancocbsgracie abramsjames cordenthe late late show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Karol G Scheduled For Interview, Performance On March 24 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

All Time Low’s “Dear Maria, Count Me In” Earns 2x Platinum Certification; “Damned If I Do Ya” Reaches Gold