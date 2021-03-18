Benny Blanco & Gracie Abrams Scheduled For Performance On March 24 “Late Late Show With James Corden”

Hitmaker Benny Blanco and acclaimed rising star Gracie Abrams will soon join forces for a late-night talk show performance.
According to new listings, the artists will perform on the March 24 edition of “The Late Late Show With James Corden.” Their performance will follow host James Corden’s chat with Minnie Driver.
Other upcoming “Late Late Show” performers include Justin Bieber (March 18), Joy Downer (March 22), and Middle Kids (March 23).
Complete listings follow:
March 18 – Benedict Cumberbatch, musical guest Justin Bieber
March 22 – David Tennant, musical guest Joy Downer
March 23 – Bear Grylls, musical guest Middle Kids
March 24 – Minnie Driver, musical guests Benny Blanco and Gracie Abrams
March 25 – Chrissy Teigen
