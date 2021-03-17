Gwen Stefani Appears For Interview On Wednesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Fresh off releasing her new song “Slow Clap,” Gwen Stefani makes an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Appearing via video chat, the music star joins Ellen for an interview on Wednesday’s episode. The discussion touches on numerous topics, including life in Oklahoma during quarantine, her upcoming wedding to Blake Shelton, progress on her solo music, and the recent 25th anniversary of No Doubt’s “Tragic Kingdom.”

The interview airs as part of a Wednesday afternoon episode that also features Javicia Leslie and Rita Ora.

Ahead of the official broadcast, fans can watch a video of the Gwen Stefani interview below: