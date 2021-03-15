in Music News

Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak’s “Leave The Door Open” Ranks As Hot AC Radio’s Most Added Song

The Silk Sonic track tops this week’s add board.

An Evening With Silk Sonic cover | Atlantic

Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak’s debut Silk Sonic single “Leave The Door Open” continues to attract attention at hot adult contemporary radio.

Picked up by another 20 Mediabase-monitored stations this week, “Leave The Door Open” ranks as this week’s most added song.

Maroon 5’s “Beautiful Mistakes (featuring Megan Thee Stallion),” which topped last week’s Mediabase add board, takes second this week with 12 new pickups.

With 10 playlist adds each, Imagine Dragons’ “Follow You” and Elle King & Miranda Lambert’s “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” tie for third. AJR’s “Way Less Sad” follows in fifth place with 8 new adds.

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” (6th-most, tie), Tones and I’s “Fly Away” (6th-most, tie), Duncan Laurence’s “Arcade” (8th-most, tie), Ritt Momney’s “Put Your Records On” (8th-most, tie), Forest Blakk’s “If You Love Her” (10th-most, tie), Dua Lipa’s “We’re Good” (10th-most, tie), Ava Max’s “My Head & My Heart” (10th-most, tie), and Ashe & FINNEAS’ “Till Forever Falls Apart” (10th-most, tie).

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

