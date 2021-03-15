Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak’s “Leave The Door Open” Ranks As Hot AC Radio’s Most Added Song

Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak’s debut Silk Sonic single “Leave The Door Open” continues to attract attention at hot adult contemporary radio.

Picked up by another 20 Mediabase-monitored stations this week, “Leave The Door Open” ranks as this week’s most added song.

Maroon 5’s “Beautiful Mistakes (featuring Megan Thee Stallion),” which topped last week’s Mediabase add board, takes second this week with 12 new pickups.

With 10 playlist adds each, Imagine Dragons’ “Follow You” and Elle King & Miranda Lambert’s “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” tie for third. AJR’s “Way Less Sad” follows in fifth place with 8 new adds.

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” (6th-most, tie), Tones and I’s “Fly Away” (6th-most, tie), Duncan Laurence’s “Arcade” (8th-most, tie), Ritt Momney’s “Put Your Records On” (8th-most, tie), Forest Blakk’s “If You Love Her” (10th-most, tie), Dua Lipa’s “We’re Good” (10th-most, tie), Ava Max’s “My Head & My Heart” (10th-most, tie), and Ashe & FINNEAS’ “Till Forever Falls Apart” (10th-most, tie).