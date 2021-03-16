Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” Likely Headed For #1 At Hot AC Radio, Fourth Week Atop Pop Chart

Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” is projected to reach #1 at a second radio format.

The smash hit, which has spent the past three weeks as pop radio’s top song, is headed for #1 on the Mediabase hot adult contemporary chart.

“drivers license” received ~1,554 spins during the first two days of the March 14-20 tracking period. The count positions “drivers license” at #1 on Mediabase’s building/real-time Hot AC chart.

Although it only maintains a 2-spin lead over 24kGoldn’s building #2 “Mood (featuring iann dior),” it has the clear momentum advantage. Whereas “drivers license” is up 3% in airplay from the same time last week, “Mood” is down 4%. If the songs remain on those paces, “drivers license” should have no trouble closing the week on top.

“drivers license” is, moreover, expected to spend a fourth week atop the Mediabase pop chart. It is pacing for a non-trivial pop airplay decline this week, but given its massive lead over all other songs, its #1 position is doubtfully in jeopardy.