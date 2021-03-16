“Fallon” Episode With Norman Reedus, Charli & Dixie D’Amelio, Mike Vecchione Was Last Week’s Top Late-Night Broadcast In Key Demo

Featuring guests Norman Reedus, Charli & Dixie D’Amelio, and Mike Vecchione, the March 10 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” episode was this past week’s #1 network late-night broadcast in the key young adult demo.

According to Showbuzz, the episode drew 0.36 million live+same-day viewers in the adults 18-49 demographic. No other March 8-12 installment of “Fallon,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” or “A Late Show With Stephen Colbert” fared as well in the ad-friendly demographic.

Many did, however, draw more overall viewers. The March 10 “Fallon,” in fact, posted the week’s third-lowest viewership number (average audience of 1.40 million). Only the March 11 “Kimmel” and “Fallon” episodes reached smaller live+same-day audiences.

The Monday, March 8 edition of “Colbert” led in total viewers, averaging what Showbuzz reports as 2.24 million. Nicole Wallace, Michaela Coel, and Kings of Leon appeared as guests.