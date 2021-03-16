in TV News

Daniel Kaluuya & St. Vincent, Carey Mulligan & Kid Cudi Confirmed For April “Saturday Night Live” Episodes

NBC confirms additional “Saturday Night Live” lineups.

Via @nbcsnl

NBC previously announced that “Saturday Night Live” would return to original broadcasts beginning on March 27. That night’s episode will feature Maya Rudolph as host and Jack Harlow as musical guest.

The network just announced the next two lineups, both of which features a 2021 Oscar nominee as host.

Oscar-nominated Daniel Kaluuya will host the April 3 broadcast, with St. Vincent appearing as musical guest. Kaluuya will be making his debut as host, while St. Vincent will be musical guest for a second time.

Carey Mulligan, also a 2021 Oscar nominee, will make her “SNL” hosting debut during the April 10 episode. Also a first-time principal, Kid Cudi will take the stage as musical guest.

Written by Brian Cantor







