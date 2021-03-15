Taylor Swift’s Grammy-Winning “Folklore,” Follow-Up “Evermore” Enter Top 5 On US iTunes Sales Chart

Taylor Swift at THE 63rd ANNUAL GRAMMY¨ AWARDS, broadcast live from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Sunday, March 14, 2021 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network and Paramount+.
Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
On the heels of its win for Album of the Year, Taylor Swift’s “folklore” is back in the Top 5 on the US iTunes sales chart.
The album, which returned to the Top 5 early Monday morning, was up to #4 as of press time at 11:25AM ET.
“folklore” is not the only Taylor Swift album presently in the Top 5. Follow-up LP “evermore,” which actually made the Top 5
prior to the Grammy-winning album Monday morning, is #5 on the chart.
In addition to winning for Album of the Year, Swift performed a medley of “folklore” songs “cardigan” and “august” and “evermore” song “willow” during Sunday’s Grammy Awards ceremony.
