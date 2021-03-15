Taylor Swift’s Grammy-Winning “Folklore,” Follow-Up “Evermore” Enter Top 5 On US iTunes Sales Chart

On the heels of its win for Album of the Year, Taylor Swift’s “folklore” is back in the Top 5 on the US iTunes sales chart.

The album, which returned to the Top 5 early Monday morning, was up to #4 as of press time at 11:25AM ET.

“folklore” is not the only Taylor Swift album presently in the Top 5. Follow-up LP “evermore,” which actually made the Top 5 prior to the Grammy-winning album Monday morning, is #5 on the chart.

In addition to winning for Album of the Year, Swift performed a medley of “folklore” songs “cardigan” and “august” and “evermore” song “willow” during Sunday’s Grammy Awards ceremony.