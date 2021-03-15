in TV News

Griff Scheduled To Perform On March 22 “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

The rising music star will take the stage on “Late Night.”

Griff by Jordan Rossi | Press photo courtesy of Warner Records

Rising UK pop artist Griff will soon take the stage on a noteworthy American talk show.

According to NBC, the artist will play the March 22 edition of “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” As of press time, she is set to perform “Black Hole” on the broadcast.

The episode will also feature interviews with Ken Jeong and Eddie Izzard.

Additional “Late Night With Seth Meyers” listings follow:

Monday, March 15: Guests Jennifer Garner (Yes Day), Rep. Jamie Raskin (MD’s 8th District) and musical guest Valerie June (Song: “Call Me A Fool,” Album: The Moon And Stars: Prescriptions For Dreamers). Show 1119A.

Tuesday, March 16: Guests Joel McHale (Happily), Yara Shahidi (Grown-ish) and Mark Harris (Mike Nichols: A Life). Show 1120A.

Wednesday, March 17: Guests Dr. Anthony Fauci and Diane von Furstenberg (Own It: The Secret to Life). Show 1121A.

Thursday, March 18: Guests Sarah Silverman (The Sarah Silverman Podcast) and Nico Hiraga (Moxie). Show 1122A.

Friday, March 19: Guests Eddie Murphy (Coming 2 America) and Guy Fieri (Tournament of Champions II, Flavortown Kitchen). John Herndon sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 3/8/21)

Monday, March 22: Guests Ken Jeong (The Masked Singer), Eddie Izzard (Six Minutes to Midnight) and musical guest Griff (Song: “Black Hole,” Mixtape: One Foot in Front of Another). Ash Soan sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1123A.

grifflate nightnbcseth meyers

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Taylor Swift’s Grammy-Winning “Folklore,” Follow-Up “Evermore” Enter Top 5 On US iTunes Sales Chart

Billboard Hot 100: Drake’s “What’s Next” Debuts As #1 Song In America, “Wants And Needs,” “Lemon Pepper Freestyle” Also Make Top 3 In Historic Week