Songs By Bebe Rexha, Justin Bieber, Lil Tjay & 6LACK, GiGi Vega Enter Top 50 At Pop Radio

Bebe Rexha’s “Sacrifice,” Justin Bieber’s “Hold On,” Lil Tjay’s “Calling My Phone (featuring 6LACK)” and GiGi Vega’s “Watchu Tryna Do?” officially secure Top 50 positions at pop radio this week.
Played 639 times during the March 7-13 tracking period (+586), “Sacrifice” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #44 song. It was #87 last week.
Up twenty-two places, “Hold On” earns #45 with 582 tracking period plays (+479).
A five-place rise brings “Calling My Phone” to #47. The streaming smash received 455 tracking period pop plays (+180).
“Watchu Tryna Do?” concurrently ascends five spots to #50. The GiGi Vega single posted a tracking period play count of 306 (+48).
