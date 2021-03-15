in Music News

Songs By Bebe Rexha, Justin Bieber, Lil Tjay & 6LACK, GiGi Vega Enter Top 50 At Pop Radio

“Sacrifice,” “Hold On,” “Calling My Phone,” and “Watchu Tryna Do?” earn Top 50 positions.

Bebe Rexha in Sacrifice | Video Screen | Warner

Bebe Rexha’s “Sacrifice,” Justin Bieber’s “Hold On,” Lil Tjay’s “Calling My Phone (featuring 6LACK)” and GiGi Vega’s “Watchu Tryna Do?” officially secure Top 50 positions at pop radio this week.

Played 639 times during the March 7-13 tracking period (+586), “Sacrifice” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #44 song. It was #87 last week.

Up twenty-two places, “Hold On” earns #45 with 582 tracking period plays (+479).

A five-place rise brings “Calling My Phone” to #47. The streaming smash received 455 tracking period pop plays (+180).

“Watchu Tryna Do?” concurrently ascends five spots to #50. The GiGi Vega single posted a tracking period play count of 306 (+48).

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

