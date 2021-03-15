in Music News

Songs By Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, BTS Make Post-Grammys Gains On US iTunes Chart; Appear In Top 5 With Silk Sonic, Masked Wolf Songs

“Leave The Door Open” remains the top song.

Dua Lipa performing at THE 63rd ANNUAL GRAMMY® AWARDS, broadcast live from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Sunday, March 14, 2021 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network and Paramount+. Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Silk Sonic’s “Leave The Door Open” was #1 on the US iTunes sales chart prior to Sunday’s Grammy Awards, and a show-stealing performance by the Bruno Mars-Anderson .Paak collective has helped it maintain its lead.

Some other Grammy-related songs are, however, making moves just below “Leave The Door Open.”

As of press time at 1:50AM ET Monday morning, Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” is up to #2 on the chart. Dua Lipa performed the song as part of a medley during Sunday’s show; the song was also up for multiple awards, and the album on which it appears (“Future Nostalgia”) won for Best Pop Vocal Album.

Harry Styles’ “Watermleon Sugar,” the focus of the show-opening performance and winner for Best Pop Solo Performance, is currently #3.

Masked Wolf’s breakthrough “Astronaut In The Ocean” remains strong at #4, while BTS’ “Dynamite” is up to #5 following a Grammys performance and nomination.

— The chart’s next two songs are also Grammy-related, as Dua Lipa’s “Levitating (featuring DaBaby)” is #6 and Black Pumas’ “Colors” is #7. Both songs received the performance treatment Sunday night.

anderson paak Bruno Mars bts dua lipa harry styles masked wolf silk sonic

Written by Brian Cantor

