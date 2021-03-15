in Music News

Masked Wolf’s “Astronaut In The Ocean” Makes Top 20 At Pop Radio; G-Eazy’s “Provide,” JESSIA’s “I’m not Pretty” Top 40

“Astronaut In The Ocean” rises, while “Provide” and “I’m not Pretty” debut.

Masked Wolf - Astronaut in the Ocean video screen | Cerne Studios/Label Engine/WMG

Masked Wolf’s “Astronaut In The Ocean” continues its climb at pop radio, securing a Top 30 position on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Up three places, “Astronaut In The Ocean” earns #30 on the strength of its 2,200 tracking period spins. This week’s count tops last week’s mark by 715.

— As “Astronaut In The Ocean” hits the Top 30, two songs make their foray into the Top 40.

Below last week’s chart at #41, G-Eazy’s “Provide (featuring Chris Brown & Mark Morrison)” makes this week’s Top 40 at #38. The collaboration received 952 spins during the March 7-13 tracking period (+91).

Credited with 850 spins (+149), JESSIA’s “I’m not Pretty” rises five spots to #39.

