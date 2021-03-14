in Music News

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” Earns 3rd Week As #1 Song On Pop Radio

“drivers license” extends its reign atop the pop chart.

Olivia Rodrigo in drivers license | Video screen | Geffen

Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” remains a dominant #1 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

The global phenomenon received ~19,627 US pop radio spins during the March 7-13 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 17 plays, while positioning “drivers license” more than 2600 spins ahead of the #2 song.

Ariana Grande’s “34+35,” again that #2 song, received ~16,964 spins (-780).

Billie Eilish’s “Therefore I Am” stays at #3 this week, and Ariana Grande’s “positions” stays at #4.

Ritt Momney’s “Put Your Records On” concurrently makes its first Top 5 appearance, rising one spot to #5.

