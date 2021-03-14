Grammy Awards Betting Odds: Megan Thee Stallion Remains Favorite To Win Best New Artist

Since odds for the 2021 Grammy Awards first launched, Megan Thee Stallion has remained a clear favorite to win the Best New Artist prize.

Hours remain until Sunday night’s ceremony, and she still has the strongest odds.

Bovada presently lists Megan as a -250 betting favorite to win. The odds are not as strong as they were at the start of the campaign, but for an 8-artist race, a -250 listing still reflects considerable betting confidence. Per that line, one would have to risk $250 just to win $100 on the bet.

With odds of +250 each, Doja Cat and Phoebe Bridgers are also in the mix. The other five artists are considered massive long shots, with odds of +2500 or longer.

The latest Bovada lines follow:

Megan Thee Stallion -250

Doja Cat +250

Phoebe Bridgers +350

Kaytranada +2500

Noah Cyrus +2500

D Smoke +3300

Ingrid Andress +3500

Chika +7000

The betting favorite has won at seven of the past ten ceremonies.

2020: Billie Eilish (winner)

2019: H.E.R. (did not win)

2018: Alessia Cara and SZA had equal odds (Alessia Cara was the winner)

2017: Chance The Rapper (winner)

2016: Meghan Trainor (winner)

2015: Sam Smith (winner)

2014: Macklemore & Ryan Lewis (winner)

2013: fun. and Frank Ocean had equal odds (fun. was the winner)

2012: Nicki Minaj (did not win)

2011: Justin Bieber (did not win)

In years that missed, the #2 pick won twice (Dua Lipa in 2019, Bon Iver in 2012) and the #5 pick won once (Esperanza Spalding in 2011).