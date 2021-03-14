in Music News

Chevelle’s “Self destructor” Reaches #1 On Active Rock Radio Chart

“Self destructor” is officially #1 at active rock.

Chevelle - self destructor video screen | Sony Music/Epic

Chevelle’s “Self destructor,” the #2 song on last week’s Mediabase active rock radio chart, rises to #1 this week.

“Self destructor” received ~1,820 spins during the March 7-13 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 135 spins.

Papa Roach’s “The Ending,” which ruled last week’s listing, slides to #2 this week. “The Ending” received ~1,761 tracking period plays, marking a week-to-week gain of 12 plays.

The Pretty Reckless’ “And So It Went (featuring Tom Morello)” ascends one place to #3, Foo Fighters’ “Waiting On A War” rises one spot to #4, and Mammoth WVH’s “Distance” drops two places to #5.

