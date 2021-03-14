Grammys: Fiona Apple’s “Fetch The Bolt Cutters” Wins Award For Best Alternative Music Apple

One of the year’s most critically acclaimed albums just won a Grammy.

Fiona Apple’s “Fetch The Bolt Cutters,” that album, took home the trophy for Best Alternative Music Album.

Other nominees included Beck’s “Hyperspace,” Phoebe Bridgers’ “Punisher,” Brittany Howard’s “Jaime,” and Tame Impala’s “The Slow Rush.”

Fiona Apple is also up for two more awards at this year’s show. Her “Shameika” will contend for Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song.

The Grammy Awards premiere ceremony, during which the majority of genre awards are being presented, is currently underway. The main show will air on CBS at 8PM ET/5PM PT.