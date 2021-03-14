in Music News

Grammys: Fiona Apple’s “Fetch The Bolt Cutters” Wins Award For Best Alternative Music Apple

“Fetch The Bolt Cutters” takes home the Alternative Music Album title.

Fiona Apple - Fetch The Bolt Cutters Cover (via Epic Records)

One of the year’s most critically acclaimed albums just won a Grammy.

Fiona Apple’s “Fetch The Bolt Cutters,” that album, took home the trophy for Best Alternative Music Album.

Other nominees included Beck’s “Hyperspace,” Phoebe Bridgers’ “Punisher,” Brittany Howard’s “Jaime,” and Tame Impala’s “The Slow Rush.”

Fiona Apple is also up for two more awards at this year’s show. Her “Shameika” will contend for Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song.

The Grammy Awards premiere ceremony, during which the majority of genre awards are being presented, is currently underway. The main show will air on CBS at 8PM ET/5PM PT.

