Grammy Awards: Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande’s “Rain On Me” Wins For Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Rain On Me” takes home the highly anticipated Grammy.

Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga in Rain On Me - Video Screen - Interscope

When odds for the 2021 Grammy Awards first opened, Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande’s “Rain On Me” was a slight favorite to win.

As the show approached, the odds swung in favor of Taylor Swift’s “exile (featuring Bon Iver).” As of Sunday morning, BTS’ “Dynamite” was also considered a more likely winner.

When the envelope was opened Sunday afternoon, however, it read the name of the original favorite: “Rain On Me.”

The artists were not present to accept the award, but the news predictably elicited incredible excitement within each artist’s fanbase.

In addition to the aforementioned songs, other nominees included “Intentions” and “Un Dia (One Day).”

