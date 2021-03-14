in Music News

Grammy Awards: Billie Eilish’s “No Time To Die” Wins Best Song For Visual Media; “Jojo Rabbit,” “Joker” Win Soundtrack Awards

Billie Eilish and FINNEAS add to their Grammy collections.

Billie Eilish and Finneas have added to their Grammy Awards collection.

During Sunday’s premiere ceremony, news broke that their “No Time To Die” won for Best Song Written for Visual Media.

Prior to revealing “No Time To Die” win, presenter Bill Burr announced the winners for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media and Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media.

The “Jojo Rabbit” soundtrack won the former, while the soundtrack for “The Joker” took home the latter. Taika Waititi accepted the “Jojo Rabit” award, and Hildur Guðnadóttir celebrated the win for “The Joker.”

The premiere ceremony is roughly at its midway point; the main show kicks off at 8PM ET.

