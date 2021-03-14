in Music News

Grammy Awards: Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber, Vince Gill, Highwomen Songs Win Early Country Awards

The Academy revealed three country Grammy winners on the premiere telecast.

Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber - 10,000 Hours Video | Warner

The 2021 Grammy Premiere Telecast featured three country award presentations.

Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber picked up an award for their collaborative hit “10,000 Hours.” The duet beat out “All Night,” “Ocean,” “Sugar Coat,” and “Some People Do.”

Beloved genre veteran Vince Gill, meanwhile, took home the solo performance award for “When My Amy Prays.” Other nominees included “Stick That In Your Country Song,” “Who You Thought I Was,” “Bluebird,” and “Black Like Me.”

The third pre-show reveal involved crowning The Highwomen’s “Crowded Table” as Best Country Song. A songwriter’s award, the trophy goes to writers Lori McKenna, Brandi Carlile, and Natalie Hemby. Carlile and Hemby are also members of the performing group alongside Maren Morris and Amanda Shires.

