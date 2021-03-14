Cardi B’s “Up” Jumps To #1 On Rhythmic Radio CHart

Living up to Headline Planet’s projection, Cardi B’s “Up” rises to #1 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

“Up,” which was #4 last week, takes #1 on the strength of its ~5,743 tracking period plays. This week’s count tops last week’s mark by 918 spins.

Played ~5,426 times during the March 7-13 tracking period (-66), Pop Smoke’s “What You Know Bout Love” holds at #2.

Ariana Grande’s “34+35” spends another week at #3, and Saweetie’s “Best Friend (featuring Doja Cat)” rises one spot to #4.

CJ’s “Whoopty” concurrently falls to #5 after a pair of weeks at #1.