Yung Bleu & Drake’s “You’re Mines Still” Reaches #1 At Urban Radio

Yung Bleu’s “You’re Mines Still (featuring Drake)” improves to #1 on this week’s Mediabase urban radio chart.
Up two places from last week, “You’re Mines Still” takes #1 on the strength of its ~5,765 tracking period plays. The count tops last week’s mark by a mammoth 741 spins.
Credited with ~5,215 spins during the March 7-13 tracking period (+790), Cardi B’s “Up” rises one spot to #2. Down one place from last week, H.E.R.’s “Damage” ranks as a close #3.
Lil Baby’s “On Me” ascends three places to #4, and CJ’s “Whoopty” declines four spots to #5.
