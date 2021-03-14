in Music News

Yung Bleu & Drake’s “You’re Mines Still” Reaches #1 At Urban Radio

The Yung Bleu-Drake collaboration reaches #1 at urban.

You're Mines Still Video Screen | Warner

Yung Bleu’s “You’re Mines Still (featuring Drake)” improves to #1 on this week’s Mediabase urban radio chart.

Up two places from last week, “You’re Mines Still” takes #1 on the strength of its ~5,765 tracking period plays. The count tops last week’s mark by a mammoth 741 spins.

Credited with ~5,215 spins during the March 7-13 tracking period (+790), Cardi B’s “Up” rises one spot to #2. Down one place from last week, H.E.R.’s “Damage” ranks as a close #3.

Lil Baby’s “On Me” ascends three places to #4, and CJ’s “Whoopty” declines four spots to #5.

cardi bcjDrakeh.e.r.lil babyyou're mines stillyung bleu

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

24kGoldn & Iann Dior’s “Mood” Spends 4th Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s #1 Song

Cardi B’s “Up” Jumps To #1 On Rhythmic Radio CHart