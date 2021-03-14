in Music News

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez’s “Dakiti” Enters Top 20 At Pop Radio; Maroon 5 & Megan Thee Stallion, Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak Top 25

“Dakiti,” “Beautiful Mistakes,” and “Leave The Door Open” rise at pop radio.

Dakiti video screen | Rimas Entertainment

Three collaborations make moves on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart. Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez’s “Dakiti” scores a Top 20 position, while Maroon 5’s “Beautiful Mistakes (featuring Megan Thee Stallion)” and Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak’s (Silk Sonic) “Leave The Door Open” go Top 25.

Played 4,986 times during the March 7-13 tracking period, “Dakiti” rises one spot to #20. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 99.

Up nine places, “Beautiful Mistakes” takes #21 with 4,421 spins. The count tops last week’s mark by 2,677, which ranks as the week’s greatest airplay gain.

Credited with 3,416 spins, “Leave The Door Open” ascends eighteen places to make its chart debut at #25. The week-over-week spin gain of 2,593 ranks as the week’s second-best.

