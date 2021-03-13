Grammy Awards Betting Odds: Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” Remains Favorite For Record Of The Year

When the Grammy Awards betting odds first arrived this winter, Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” ranked as the favorite to win Record of the Year.

With less than 36 hours remaining until the ceremony, “Don’t Start Now” retains its status as the betting favorite.

All sportsbooks offering Grammys betting list “Don’t Start Now” as the favorite to win, with powerhouse Bovada currently scoring the Dua Lipa smash as a -185 favorite. For those unfamiliar, -185 would mean that one would have to bet $185 in order to win $100.

Individual sportsbooks do slightly disagree on the probabilities for each of the other 7 records. All, however, generally see Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage Remix (featuring Beyonce),” Billie Eilish’s “everything i wanted” and Beyonce’s “Black Parade” as the next-most likely winners. Their odds are all quite long, however.

As of press time at 12:45PM ET Saturday, Bovada lists the following Record of the Year odds:

Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now (-185)

Billie Eilish – everything i wanted (+575)

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyonce – Savage Remix (+575)

Beyonce – Black Parade (+650)

Doja Cat – Say So (+1400)

Post Malone – Circles (+1500)

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch – ROCKSTAR (+1800)

Black Pumas – Colors (+2200)

The betting favorite has won in six of the past ten ceremonies.

2020 – Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road (did not win)

2019 – Childish Gambino – This Is America (winner)

2018 – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber – Despacito (did not win)

2017 – Adele – Hello (winner)

2016 – Mark Ronson ft. Bruno Mars – Uptown Funk (winner)

2015 – Sam Smith – Stay With Me (winner)

2014 – Daft Punk ft. Pharrell Williams & Nile Rodgers (winner)

2013 – fun. ft. Janelle Monae – We Are Young (did not win)

2012 – Adele – Rolling In The Deep (winner)

2011 – Eminem ft. Rihanna – Love The Way You Lie (did not win)

In the years that missed, the #2 pick won twice (“bad guy” in 2020, “Somebody That I Used To Know” in 2013) and the #3 pick won twice (“24K Magic” in 2018, “Need You Now” in 2011).