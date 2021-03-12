in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Rob Zombie’s “Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy” Earns #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart; Selena Gomez’s “Revelación” #2

New music has taken over the iTunes chart.

Rob Zombie - The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy | Nuclear Blast via Rob Zombie Instagram

This week’s new albums are beginning to make an impact on the US iTunes sales chart.

As of press time at 1:15AM ET Friday morning, Rob Zombie’s new “The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy” holds #1 on the all-genre album listing. Selena Gomez’s new “Revelación” EP directly follows at #2.

Nick Jonas’ new “Spaceman” is now #3 on the chart, ahead of Lake Street Dive’s brand new “Obviously” at #4.

Upchurch’s “Mud To Gold,” which launched earlier in the week, now claims #5 on iTunes.

The iTunes sales chart can be very volatile throughout Friday, so stay tuned for potential position shakeups in the coming hours.

chevellelake street divenick jonasrob zombieSelena Gomezupchurch

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Rosé’s “On The Ground” Scores Solid Spots On Spotify’s New Music Friday & Pop Rising, Music Video Launches On YouTube (Watch)

Imagine Dragons’ New Single “Follow You” Set For Big Opening Day Airplay At Alternative Radio