Rob Zombie’s “Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy” Earns #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart; Selena Gomez’s “Revelación” #2

This week’s new albums are beginning to make an impact on the US iTunes sales chart.

As of press time at 1:15AM ET Friday morning, Rob Zombie’s new “The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy” holds #1 on the all-genre album listing. Selena Gomez’s new “Revelación” EP directly follows at #2.

Nick Jonas’ new “Spaceman” is now #3 on the chart, ahead of Lake Street Dive’s brand new “Obviously” at #4.

Upchurch’s “Mud To Gold,” which launched earlier in the week, now claims #5 on iTunes.

The iTunes sales chart can be very volatile throughout Friday, so stay tuned for potential position shakeups in the coming hours.