Rosé’s “On The Ground” Scores Solid Spots On Spotify’s New Music Friday & Pop Rising, Music Video Launches On YouTube (Watch)

The BLACKPINK member’s debut solo single is here.

ROSE - On The Ground Video screen | YG Entertainment

As the clock struck 12AM ET late Thursday/early Friday, BLACKPINK member released her first single album “-R-.”

The two-track release includes formal single “On The Ground” and B-side “Gone.” The former has already received some solid playlist looks on Spotify.

As of press time, “On The Ground” notably appears at #7 on Spotify’s New Music Friday playlist. The single meanwhile occupies the #9 position on “Pop Rising.”

Not simply attracting attention on the audio streaming front, “On The Ground” is sure to post some big numbers on YouTube. The music video, which premiered at midnight, has already amassed over 360,000 likes. The view number is currently frozen but will surely be impressive.

