Imagine Dragons’ New Single “Follow You” Set For Big Opening Day Airplay At Alternative Radio

Given that the band is one of the biggest modern rock acts on the planet, it should come as no surprise that the new Imagine Dragons single will receive ample opening day attention at radio.

iHeartRadio confirmed that its network of alternative stations will play “Follow You” at the top of every hour on Friday. Although they may not provide hourly airplay, many non-iHeart stations will also likely provide some airplay to the new release.

In addition to official single “Follow You,” Imagine Dragons released a new, more eclectic B-side entitled “Cutthroat.” Joel Little produced the former, and Rick Rubin joined Imagine Dragons in producing the latter.

Both songs are featured below: