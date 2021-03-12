in Music News, New Music

Rosé’s “On The Ground” Enters Top 10 On US iTunes Sales Chart; “Gone” Also Makes Listing

“On The Ground” and “Gone” are charting on iTunes.

Rose - On The Ground video screen | YG Entertainment

Rosé’s debut solo single “On The Ground” has made a quick impact on the US iTunes song sales chart.

As of press time at 3:15AM ET, “On The Ground” is #6 on the all-genre iTunes listing. At that position, it presently ranks higher than any other Friday release.

In addition to “On The Ground,” the BLACKPINK member formally released “Gone” as a B-side. The track is also capturing interest, currently appearing at #40 on the US iTunes chart.

The two tracks appear together on “-R-,” the artist’s “first single album.” Not simply available as audio, “On The Ground” also has an accompanying music video out for viewing on YouTube.

